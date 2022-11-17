RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Reacts to Ralph Fiennes' Dramatic Reading of Her Hot Mic Moment

Watch : Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022

Harry Potter meets The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the crossover we never knew we needed.

Voldemort himself, actor Ralph Fiennes, sat down with host Andy Cohen on the Nov. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which the two-time Oscar nominee performed a dramatic reading of Lisa Barlow's infamous RHOSLC season two hot mic rant, complete with dimmed lights and background music.

Ralph—who stars in the upcoming horror flick The Menu—turned in an award-worthy performance as he recited Lisa's insults about co-star Meredith Marks, saying, "Meredith can go f--k herself. I'm done with her 'cause I'm not a f--king whore," and more. Not to mention, The Kings Man star prepared for the reading by adding notes to his script.

As for Lisa's reaction? "It was crazy," she exclusively told E! News on Nov. 16. "John [Barlow] had told me after the hot mic moment happened, he said, 'You know that's gonna live forever. It's never going away. So, I don't know how you're gonna move forward in some situations.'"