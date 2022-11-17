RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Reacts to Ralph Fiennes' Dramatic Reading of Her Hot Mic Moment

Harry Potter meets The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the crossover we never knew we needed.
Voldemort himself, actor Ralph Fiennes, sat down with host Andy Cohen on the Nov. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which the two-time Oscar nominee performed a dramatic reading of Lisa Barlow's infamous RHOSLC season two hot mic rant, complete with dimmed lights and background music.
Ralph—who stars in the upcoming horror flick The Menu—turned in an award-worthy performance as he recited Lisa's insults about co-star Meredith Marks, saying, "Meredith can go f--k herself. I'm done with her 'cause I'm not a f--king whore," and more. Not to mention, The Kings Man star prepared for the reading by adding notes to his script.
As for Lisa's reaction? "It was crazy," she exclusively told E! News on Nov. 16. "John [Barlow] had told me after the hot mic moment happened, he said, 'You know that's gonna live forever. It's never going away. So, I don't know how you're gonna move forward in some situations.'"
Lisa could have never imagined that her words behind closed doors would be given a dramatic reading by a Hollywood star, let alone the actor behind the Harry Potter film series' iconic villain.
"I saw that last night, I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Lisa continued. "I cringe listening to my words, like beyond cringe. But I mean, Ralph Fiennes, he's everything. He's so dynamic and to have him read that, I was like, 'This is amazing. I need a copy of your script.' And then, I also am cringing. It was like cool and crazy at the same time."
As cool as Ralph's reenactment of Lisa's rant was, the aftermath of her words has continued to play out on the current season three of RHOSLC. And according to Lisa, it doesn't seem like she and Meredith will be making amends any time soon.
"She isn't willing to move forward with me," the 47-year-old told E!. "But I don't expect her to. It's Meredith's choice. Where she's at? I think it's weird that she's clinging to the fact that a producer came in my room to try and get me downstairs. I mean, I don't understand why that's so important to her. That hot mic moment was meant for me and me only. And I'm sorry that she had to hear it and the whole world did."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)