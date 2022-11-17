You Have to See Jenna Ortega's Goth Bride Look for Wednesday Premiere

Jenna Ortega slayed the Wednesday premiere on Nov. 16 with an all-black Versace look that was chic and morbid all in one.

Jenna Ortega dressed to kill on the red carpet.

The Wednesday star seemingly channeled her Addams family character for the Netflix series premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, wearing a goth bridal gown that looked straight out of a Tim Burton movie. Which proved to be extra fitting considering he directed several episodes of the new show.

Jenna's scary-good look consisted of a black slip dress that featured lace detailing on the bustIer-like neckline and a thigh-high slit. The daring design came fresh off the Versace spring/summer 2023 runway.

The 20-year-old's accessories added to the macabre mood of the outfit, as she styled the dress with black platform Mary Janes and a matching blusher veil. Heavy black eyeliner and tousled hair were the finishing touches to her overall look.

As of late, Jenna has been paying tribute to Wednesday with her bold fashion choices, opting for all-black getups that pack a punch.

During a Nov. 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she stunned in a risqué Dion Lee bodycon dress with lace paneling that covered the design's extremely high slit and ab-baring cutouts. And for the Critics' Choice Association's Latino Cinema & Television event on Nov. 13, she opted for a sheer, one-shouldered Saint Laurent gown.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Of course, Jenna hasn't been the only Wednesday star to pay homage to the spooky Addams family on the red carpet. From Christina Ricci to Catherine Zeta-Jones, see all of the fabulous fashion moments from the Netflix premiere.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic
Christina Ricci
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Gwendoline Christie
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Jenna Ortega
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Danny Elfman
Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic
Ella Anderson
Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic
Luis Guzmán
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Joy Sunday
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Maddie Ziegler
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Emma Myers
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Dylan Michael Douglas
