You Have to See Jenna Ortega's Goth Bride Look for Wednesday Premiere

Jenna Ortega dressed to kill on the red carpet.

The Wednesday star seemingly channeled her Addams family character for the Netflix series premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, wearing a goth bridal gown that looked straight out of a Tim Burton movie. Which proved to be extra fitting considering he directed several episodes of the new show.

Jenna's scary-good look consisted of a black slip dress that featured lace detailing on the bustIer-like neckline and a thigh-high slit. The daring design came fresh off the Versace spring/summer 2023 runway.

The 20-year-old's accessories added to the macabre mood of the outfit, as she styled the dress with black platform Mary Janes and a matching blusher veil. Heavy black eyeliner and tousled hair were the finishing touches to her overall look.

As of late, Jenna has been paying tribute to Wednesday with her bold fashion choices, opting for all-black getups that pack a punch.