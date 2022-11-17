Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Has a Release Date—And It’s Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Inside Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: NEW DETAILS

It's a Christmas miracle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries is hitting Netflix before the holidays.

The highly-anticipated show, helmed by the Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, will premiere on the streamer this December, People reported Nov. 17. Netflix hasn't responded to E!'s request for comment.

Markle, who signed a multi-year deal with Netflix alongside her husband in 2020, acknowledged the docuseries for the first time in October, telling Variety about how much she admired Garbus.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I've long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Meghan said of the director. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Previously, the couple had only confirmed a documentary on the Invictus Games.