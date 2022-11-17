Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch

Kelly Mi Li's empire is officially expanding.



The Bling Empire star, 37, announced she is pregnant with her first baby. In an Instagram post shared Nov. 17, the Netflix star noted that her cravings may have served as her first clues.



"Well, the mystery to why I've been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. "We're so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives."



The entrepreneur also shared a sweet video of her mom finding out about the big news, writing, "PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!"



This season, Kelly opened up on the Netflix series about being newly single after the end of a longterm romance. Soon after the show's third season premiered, Kelly revealed on Instagram that she was in a new relationship. And although she has kept her boyfriend's identity under wraps, it's clear she is head over heels in love.