Gabby Petito's Parents Awarded $3 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Brian Laundrie's Estate

Gabby Petito's family has received closure in one of their legal battles.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, a Florida judge awarded Gabby's parents $3 million after they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate.
"The Petito family lost their daughter, and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer," Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the Petito family, said in a statement to NBC News. "No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie."
According to Reilly, the settlement amount is "an arbitrary number" and the money will go towards the Gabby Petito Foundation, which aims to address the needs or organizations that support locating missing persons.
E! News has reached out to an attorney for Brian's estate for comment and has not heard back.
Back in May, Gabby's mom filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian's estate.
The complaint, obtained by E! News, alleged that Brian murdered Gabby and as a direct result, her parents "incurred funeral and burial expenses and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort and suffered a loss of probable future companionship, society and comfort."
At the time of the filing, Brian's attorney Steven Bertolino told E! News that the lawsuit does not come as a surprise.
"The filing of the wrongful death lawsuit by the Petito family was fully expected," Steven said in a statement to E! News on May 6. "This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows—which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby's death as indicated by the FBI."
In September 2021, Gabby made national headlines when the aspiring YouTuber was declared missing while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.
The 22-year-old's remains were discovered at a camping area in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.
Brian was found dead in October 2021 following a month-long police manhunt. His death was revealed to be a suicide. According to police, personal items belonging to Brian were discovered near his remains including a notebook in which he claimed responsibility for Gabby's death.