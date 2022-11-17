Gabby Petito's Parents Awarded $3 Million in Wrongful Death Settlement With Brian Laundrie's Estate

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Gabby Petito's family has received closure in one of their legal battles.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a Florida judge awarded Gabby's parents $3 million after they reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate.

"The Petito family lost their daughter, and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer," Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the Petito family, said in a statement to E! News. "No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie."

According to Reilly, the settlement amount is "an arbitrary number" and the money will go towards the Gabby Petito Foundation, which aims to address the needs or organizations that support locating missing persons.

In a statement to E! News, Brian's family attorney Steven Bertolino said, "Hopefully, this brings some closure to this one chapter of this tragedy and I look forward to working with Pat Reilly to resolve the litigation pending against [Brian's parents] Chris and Roberta." A separate civil lawsuit filed in March has yet to be resolved.