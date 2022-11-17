Antoni Porowski Engaged to Kevin Harrington

Watch : "Queer Eye's" Antoni Porowski Whips Up a Delicious Holiday Cocktail

Antoni Porowski is cooking up some wedding magic.

The Queer Eye star recently revealed on social media that he and his boyfriend of three years Kevin Harrington are engaged. In the low-key announcement, he shared a photo of the pair, captioning the Nov. 17 post, "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."

Kevin also posted the news on Instagram, writing alongside a trio of photos, "Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged," alluding to a photo of himself and Antoni dressed as zombies.

Antoni's Queer Eye costars shared in the good news, with Jonathan Van Ness commenting on Antoni's post saying, "So cute, love soy much. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!"

Tan France got in on the action writing, "I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer."

Antoni and Kevin's engagement comes six months after the Let's Do Dinner author reflected on how their relationship developed throughout the pandemic.