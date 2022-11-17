Find Out Jenna Bush Hager’s Surprising Underwear Confession

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager on Hoda Kotb's Inspiring Breast Cancer Journey

Jenna Bush Hager just rocked Today co-host Hoda Kotb with her latest confession.

During the Nov. 16 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Hoda shared that she had caught Jenna getting changed ahead of the show, and learned she "never wears underwear."

"Jenna always looks put together. I just had a little shock with it this morning," Hoda said, before Jenna added, ""You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here!"

However, Hoda noted how surprising it was to learn something new about her co-host after being friends for so many years.

"I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," the journalist explained. "We both had to change before the show and we were like, 'Oh we have to go back into the changing room. But then I noticed, Jenna never wears underwear."

Jenna defended her decision to go commando, sharing "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette. I also think you don't have to pack as much. There are a lot of pros to it!"