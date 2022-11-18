Gifts for Bestie: 15 Most-Wished-For Faves From SKIMS, Slip Silk, Erin Condren & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You've done it. You've checked them all off the list. Parents. Siblings. Significant others. The office White Elephant that you ended up in again somehow. So, finally, it's here: The actual most wonderful time of the year.
It's time to shop for bestie. Whatever you call them — the groupchat, the girlies, just their actual names (that's fine too) — buying your faves gifts is the true reason for the season. I know it, you know it, and most of all, they know it.
If you haven't started to ramp up expectations for this year's presentation of presents, consider this your official kickoff. We've scoured the internet, and put together a list of the top 15 gifts for your BFF this year.
And look: Of course, we know that the good ol' fashioned best friend gift exchange isn't a competition. We get that. But with finds like SKIMS Hotel Nightgowns, silk scrunchie sets from Slip, and luxe cashmere neck warmers, you're totally going to win.
Slip Silk Scrunchie Set
Made from premium Mulberry silk, this scrunchie set is designed to secure and smooth hair without tugging, pulling, or breaking.
Vitruvi Yellow Move Essential Oil Diffuser
This cordless matte diffuser lends a dash of sunshine to every aromatherapy session.
Bearaby Velvet Napper
For the anxious bestie: This must-have weighted blanket from Bearaby. It's even finished in velvet for luxurious comfort that's soft to the touch.
Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker
Complete someone's cocktail bar with this adorable, rocket-shaped shaker from Viski. They'll basically be obligated to invite you over.
Stelton White Em French Press
With its sleek-yet-funky aesthetic, this unique French press from Stelton incorporates art into your fave's morning routine — and looks like intentional kitchen decor in between uses.
Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneakers
For the eternally cool bestie? A pair of mid-rise, vintage-inspired Nike that complement her street style.
SKIMS Pink Hotel Nightgown
I have this in white, and I'm obsessed with it, and I think everyone needs to have it. It's beyond soft, perfectly oversized, and makes me feel cute even when I'm just going to bed. If you don't trust me? Buy one for yourself, and then try to tell me your bestie doesn't deserve to have one, too!
Balenciaga Gold Loop Earrings
On the other hand, if your BFF is less a pajamas person, and more of a Going Out Clothes type? There are always these gold hoops from Balenciaga, to earn you a spot on the permanent Nice List.
Moon Boot Yellow Nylon Icon Low 2 Boots
And if chunky gold hoops aren't her style? Well, there's always these platform Moon Boots to gift instead. Remember Moon Boots? I'm so happy they're back.
Champagne Freeze Cooling Cups in Glitter Set
Just pop these glittering glasses in the freezer before a party and boom — someone's got a twinkling set of flutes to keep her champagne cold throughout the party. (Throwing a party not required.)
Wrinklit LED Light Therapy Mask
This LED light therapy mask can work anywhere your bestie does. No cord required! Per the brand, "Just place the Wrinklit shield on your face while blue, orange and red light therapy work their magic on your skin to help reveal a more radiant complexion," at home or on the go.
Toteme Cashmere Neck Warmer
Here's one gift you won't be able to give without asking to borrow it sometime: A brushed knit cashmere neck warmer from Toteme, basically tailor-made for burrowing into during chilly commutes.
Erin Condren Nesting Circle Organizer Tray Set
We all have a bestie who can never find that one thing, be it her ring, her keys, or her scrunchie. This colorful nesting set of trays from Erin Condren should help keep her organized in style.
Corkcicle Stemless Glass Set
If she's less a cocktail fan, and not into champagne, but loves a glass of wine? Get her this too-cool (or hot, if it's mulled wine) set of temperature-regulating stemless glassware from Corkcicle. These glasses aren't just practical, either; their iridescent finish brings a swirl of shimmer to every bar cart.
Skin Gym Glow Oil
This hydrating oil can be used on its own or layered with your bestie's favorite products for "an extra boost of rosy radiance." If she's a real beauty buff with a little suspicion about new products, you can read her the brand's description verbatim! Per Skin Gym, the Glow Oil is "a nutrient-rich formula that brings effortless illumination and petal-soft skin, enriches with sunflower, sweet almond, and sesame oils to give you a subtle and sweet glow wherever you go." Enough said.
