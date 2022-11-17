Reneé Rapp Reveals Her Best Advice for Sex Lives of College Girls' Leighton

Watch : Renee Rapp Talks Coming Out in The Sex Lives of College Girls

Reneé Rapp is sharing some sisterly advice.

The actress, who stars as NYC native Leighton in The Sex Lives of College Girls, has some words of wisdom for her character, who's coming off a tough season one breakup with her first girlfriend, Alicia (Midori Francis).

"I would give Leighton the advice to just breathe," Rapp exclusively told E! News in honor of the season two premiere. "I feel like she's very uptight—which is also advice that I would give Renee. But I think Leighton is really uptight in a way that I think is her coping mechanism and in a lot of ways who she is, but like, I wish you would find a little bit of relaxation."

Clearly, Leighton is trying to relax a bit herself. During the the season two trailer, we see her declare it's her "turn to catch up." When Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) asks how many women she's actually seeing, Leighton unabashedly responds, "Like 30."