Reneé Rapp Reveals Her Best Advice for Sex Lives of College Girls' Leighton

Reneé Rapp is sharing some sisterly advice.
The actress, who stars as NYC native Leighton in The Sex Lives of College Girls, has some words of wisdom for her character, who's coming off a tough season one breakup with her first girlfriend, Alicia (Midori Francis).
"I would give Leighton the advice to just breathe," Rapp exclusively told E! News in honor of the season two premiere. "I feel like she's very uptight—which is also advice that I would give Renee. But I think Leighton is really uptight in a way that I think is her coping mechanism and in a lot of ways who she is, but like, I wish you would find a little bit of relaxation."
Clearly, Leighton is trying to relax a bit herself. During the the season two trailer, we see her declare it's her "turn to catch up." When Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) asks how many women she's actually seeing, Leighton unabashedly responds, "Like 30."
And Rapp herself is excited to see her character enter this new era.
"Leighton definitely in her self-proclaimed and empowering hoe phase, which is amazing," she shared. "I'm happy for her. I'm cheering her on. Whenever my friends go through hoe phases, I applaud them. But we see Leighton sort of start…you kind of just see her starting to own a part of who she is."
The Mean Girls on Broadway alum went on to explain a scene that demonstrates the growth as Leighton glances at a group of boys for approval, then realizes what she's done.
"I actually kind of liked that, just because I feel like I probably really resonated with that as a kid—being like, 'Ooh, wait, male approval feels so good,'" Rapp noted. "You know? Stop. So she really kind of goes on this trajectory of like, 'Nope, I'm going to be who I am. And I'm going to continue to carry myself as I have. And I'm going to be uptight, but I'm gonna have girlfriends.'"
Watch Leighton's story for yourself on The Sex Lives of College Girls season two. The first two episodes are now available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.