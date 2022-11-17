Why Kevin McHale Wouldn’t Join a Glee Reboot as Artie

Watch : 5 Years Since "Glee": E! News Rewind

Kevin McHale isn't beaming with Glee about Artie's comeback.

Fans of the long-running Fox series might be excited about the possibility of a revival, but don't expect Glee club member Artie Abrams, originally played by McHale, to be in the mix. The fan favorite, who played Artie on all six seasons of the Fox series, spoke to Insider about the potential reboot and explained why he wouldn't play the future film director again.

"I don't know if Artie could be in it," McHale told Insider Nov. 16. "Knowing what we know now, I don't think I should be playing a character that's in a wheelchair. So, if they let me grow out of my beard and play a different character, I'll do it."

During the series, Artie explained that he had previously experienced a car accident that resulted in him being in the wheelchair. But reflecting on the role years later, McHale says he and the Glee team now "know better."

"What were we thinking?" he reflected on the role. "I can't play that part."