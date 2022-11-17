Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday With Emily Ratajkowski in NYC

Watch : Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING

Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the My Body author ignited romance rumors on Nov. 16 when they were spotted together in New York City. "Pete came to pick up Emily at her apartment but he drove off when he saw photographers and then she caught a Uber to his house," a source tells E! News. "He greeted her at the door with a warm hug. Pete later drove her back to her apartment."

This appeared to be an extra special evening for the duo, as it was Pete's 29th birthday.

And although Pete and Emily have yet address their relationship status, a source close to the 31-year-old model recently told E! News that the stars—who've been friendly for years—have "gone on a few dates" after recently reconnecting.

"Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up," the insider shared. "Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with."

The source noted that Pete—who split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August—and Emily—who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—have a "flirtatious chemistry right now."