Why Anya Taylor-Joy Is Thanking Jimmy Fallon for “Saving My Life” at the Met Gala

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult

Now this was almost a fashion nightmare.

During a Nov. 16 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that the talk show host "saved" her from a potentially disastrous moment at the Met Gala in 2018.

"I don't know if you know this but you actually saved my life once," the Queen's Gambit star told the Late Night host. "So thank you."

Noting that this "true story" was "pretty cuckoo bananas," Anya explained how Jimmy stepped in to help during her first time attending the high-profile event.

"I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy and I couldn't really move. I was just kind of trying to get through the evening and at the end of the night, I'm at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, like, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it," she said. "And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to die. I'm going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.'"