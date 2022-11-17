Lizzy Savetsky Exits RHONY Reboot After Receiving "Torrent of Antisemitic Attacks"

Nearly one month after Bravo announced the cast of the Real Housewives of New York reboot, star Lizzy Savetsky has announced her departure. Find out why “this path was no longer right” for her.

By Kisha Forde Nov 17, 2022 2:25 PM
Lizzy Savetsky is parting ways with Real Housewives.

Nearly one month after Bravo confirmed the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City reboot, the 36-year-old announced her departure from the upcoming series. In a statement posted to her Instagram Nov. 16, Lizzy said that she made the decision after being on the "receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks" that came after the network's announcement.

"As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience," she wrote. "Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

The mom of three concluded her message by stating that she's instead "looking forward to my next chapter."

Bravo also confirmed her exit in a statement shared to E! News, adding that "after thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."

In addition to being a digital influencer, Lizzy, who is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, is also an activist and host with her own Instagram show called Bashert, where she focuses on helping Jewish singles find romance.

In mid-October, the network announced that along with Lizzy, the new RHONY cast included fashion blogger Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, publicist Jessel Taank and communications consultant Brynn Whitfield

Instagram

Production for Season 14 of RHONY began filming this fall and is set to debut in 2023.

(Bravo and E! part of the NBCUniversal family).

