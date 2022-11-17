The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki Says She “Involuntarily Acts” Like Princess Diana Now

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Recreates One of Princess Diana's Iconic Looks

Elizabeth Debicki took her work home with her.

Debicki, who plays the late Princess Diana on season five of Netflix's The Crown, worked tirelessly to capture the essence of Diana in the coveted role, which she took over from Emma Corrin.

The actress was so committed to nailing Diana'a mannerisms that she hasn't exactly been able to kick them.

"Now apparently I do it all the time, involuntarily," Debicki exclusively told E! News. "I'm shooting season six at the moment. So I'm in and out."

Luckily, Debicki wasn't left to her own devices when it came to piecing together the intricacies of her performance as the late Princess of Wales.

"We have an amazing movement coach, Polly Bennett," Debicki said. "She was so crucial in terms of holding that space for us to work out. It's not just, ‘They do this,' it's like, ‘Why would somebody do this?' You have to get on the inside of it."