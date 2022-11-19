Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

Watch : Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is no longer the same as it was.

The couple and Don't Worry Darling co-stars are taking a break after about two years of dating, E! News confirms.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People. "It's a very amicable decision."

Prior to dating Harry, Olivia was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. News that she and the Ted Lasso star quietly ended their nine-year relationship surfaced in November 2020, after Harry joined the cast of Don't Worry Darling.

In a December 2020 interview with Vogue, the actress recalled how she and the film's costume designer Arianne Phillips "did a little victory dance" when they initially learned that Harry had signed onto the project, which Olivia also directed.

Describing the One Direction alum as a man "truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity" with a "real appreciation for fashion and style," Olivia said at the time, "I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don't care."