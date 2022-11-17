Exclusive

How Amanda Seyfried Reacted to Jennifer Lawrence’s Comments About Elizabeth Holmes Portrayal

Thomas Sadoski revealed how wife Amanda Seyfried felt about Jennifer Lawrence praising her Elizabeth Holmes performance, which led to Lawrence backing out of her own portrayal.

It's all big love between Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lawrence.

Jennifer revealed on Nov. 3 that she left the film Bad Blood—where she was cast as infamous Elizabeth Holmes—due to the high bar Amanda had set from her portrayal of the Theranos CEO in Hulu's The Dropout. "I thought she was terrific," Jennifer told The New York Times. "I was like, ‘Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

Thomas Sadoski is now sharing how Amanda, his wife since 2017, felt about the praise.

"I sort of remember something like that coming through, there was a mention of it," he exclusively told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes on Nov. 15. "It was sort of one of those moments of like, 'God, that really means a lot to me,' and then it was like ‘Oh yeah, the donkey needs to be fed.'"

"I know that Amanda has nothing but respect and love for Jennifer Lawrence," the actor, whose movie Devotion is out Nov. 23, continued. "I mean, who couldn't? She's incredible."

Asides from her love of Jennifer, Thomas also gave insight on another thing Amanda—mother to their daughter Nina, 5, and son Nathan, 2—is deeply fond of.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

"I make wicked good macaroni and cheese for her whenever she wants," Thomas revealed. "You cannot underestimate the power of a good, properly made box of macaroni and cheese."

How does the macaroni and cheese fit in with their date nights? Thomas said they pair it up with television.

"We throw on Dateline, kick our feet up, do some true crime and macaroni and cheese," he shared. "For parents of two children, that is romance."

