Prue Leith Explains the Exact Way They Vote to Eliminate a Contestant on Great British Baking Show

Watch : Great British Baking Show's Judge Addresses Mexican Week BACKLASH

The judging process on The Great British Baking Show is as precise as the finest French pastry.

Prue Leith, who acts as a judge on the beloved baking competition series alongside Paul Hollywood, explained that the process for judging the amateur bakers inside the tent is actually a lot more detailed than it appears on TV.

"You don't see this, but we actually score everybody, which is helpful to us," Prue exclusively told E! News. "If we get to the stage, and we often do, where it seems to all come down to the Showstopper and there's a disagreement where I think somebody is slightly better than the other, we'll go back and look at how they did the day before."

When it comes to the Signature Challenges—in which the bakers execute practiced, classic recipes with their personal spins—Prue explained that she and Paul "score it one to 10," but they "just don't tell the bakers about it."