Why Joe Jonas’ Co-Star Jokingly Called Him a Prick

Joe Jonas just got called a prick—for all the right reasons.
Thomas Sadoski revealed his opinion on Devotion co-star Joe in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, and it's not what you think.
"Here's the problem," he teased on the Devotion red carpet Nov. 15. "Let's be completely honest. Joe Jonas—unbelievably handsome, brilliantly talented, sweetest human being you ever wanna meet and like, Joe Jonas is a cool name. You can't have all of it at the same time. He's kind of a prick."
Thomas joked, "It's such a selfish thing to have a cool name, to be super handsome, to be super talented, to be really cool, to be a great dude, to be married to a really cool woman, to have this amazing heart and this amazing family that everybody loves. It's like, dude, would you just save some for the rest of us?"
Thomas' honest take came after Erin asked him whether or not he thinks Joe is more of a Frank Sinatra, like his onscreen Devotion character, or more of a George Clooney? After all, Joe did inform wife Sophie Turner he gets told he looks like a young George Clooney quite a lot when they first met.
For the record, Sophie said in a YouTube video with Elle UK she does not think Joe looks like young George. In fact, she said that Joe's comment gave her "the ick."
But, what does Thomas think? "I don't know who Joe looks more like," he shared. "I can't get over looking at Joe! I hate-love that guy."
With that being said, viewers will get to look at Joe, Thomas, Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell on the big screen when Devotion hits theaters Nov. 23.
Devotion follows the true story of US Navy fighter pilots Jesse Brown (played by Jonathan) and Tom Hudner (played bu Glen) during the Korean War. Jesse and Tom's heroic sacrifices paired with their strong friendship eventually earned them recognition as celebrated wingmen.
Devotion's true story is something Thomas hopes viewers will hold onto. He said of the film's focus, "These people actually did give the ultimate sacrifice."
"They made the ultimate sacrifice and what we want to ultimately have people take away from this is that Jesse is still there. We want to bring Jesse home," he said. "Tom Hudner fought his entire life to get him back, and we're carrying on his legacy by helping folks learn about this story."