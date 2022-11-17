Will Joe Jonas Go See Taylor Swift on Tour? He Says...

Watch : Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?

At tea time, everybody agrees on how difficult it's been to get a ticket for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Ticketmaster experienced massive outages and delays thus week when what the company called a "historically unprecedented" number of users tried to buy tickets for the upcoming concert series, leading many to walk from the experience empty-handed. In fact, Joe Jonas—who considers himself a Swiftie alongside wife Sophie Turner—is one of the countless fans out there still hoping to score a seat at the show.

As he told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the Los Angeles premiere of Devotion premiere on Nov. 15, "I'll get in line now."

While the Jonas Brothers singer said the high demand for the pop star's tickets is "expected," he believes trying to get some to surprise Sophie is a "great idea."

He added, "She'll love that."