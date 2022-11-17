Will Joe Jonas Go See Taylor Swift on Tour? He Says...

At tea time, everybody agrees on how difficult it's been to get a ticket for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.
Ticketmaster experienced massive outages and delays thus week when what the company called a "historically unprecedented" number of users tried to buy tickets for the upcoming concert series, leading many to walk from the experience empty-handed. In fact, Joe Jonas—who considers himself a Swiftie alongside wife Sophie Turner—is one of the countless fans out there still hoping to score a seat at the show.
As he told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the Los Angeles premiere of Devotion premiere on Nov. 15, "I'll get in line now."
While the Jonas Brothers singer said the high demand for the pop star's tickets is "expected," he believes trying to get some to surprise Sophie is a "great idea."
He added, "She'll love that."
After all, Joe loves pulling off big gestures for Sophie. Recalling the "most romantic thing" he's ever done for the Game of Thrones actress, the 33-year-old said that he once surprised Sophie—with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Willa and a newborn baby girl—by pretending he was out of town and showing up "when she least expected it."
"I think I did a good job of that," he shared. "You play it off like you're somewhere else in the world. You're on FaceTime and hiding on a plane. I've gotten away with that before."
As fans know all too well, Joe briefly dated Taylor back when they were teenagers and is rumored to be the muse behind her track "Mr. Perfectly Fine." The two moved past the breakup, which Taylor infamously said took place during a "27-second phone call," in recent years to become friends once again.
In August, Joe and Sophie raved about Taylor's music and called 1989 their favorite album. "1989 is a great album," Joe said in a TikTok live. "Bangers. Bangers!"
Devotion—co-starring Jonathan Majors, Thomas Sadoski and Glen Powell—is out in theaters Nov. 23.