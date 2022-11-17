Why Kate Hudson's Holiday Plans Will Include Fighting, Drinking and Plenty of Family Bonding

Watch : Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast Reveal Holiday Traditions

Truth be told, Kate Hudson cannot wait to celebrate the season.

While the actress is hard at work releasing her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the 43-year-old will soon trade Hollywood red carpets for a Colorado cabin over the holiday break.

"We like a very snowy Christmas and we go home every year," Kate told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Good, bad and the ugly, we get in that cabin and we just duke it out."

Wait a second. Perhaps it's not a holly, jolly holiday after all?

"We play those games," Kate teased. "We get in those fights. We make up. We laugh. We get drunk. We do probably what every family does over the holidays. We get stressed out the night before Christmas. We stay up until 4 in the morning putting things together for the kids. We enjoy each other."