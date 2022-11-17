Exclusive

Why Kate Hudson's Holiday Plans Will Include Fighting, Drinking and Plenty of Family Bonding

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kate Hudson previewed her snowy Christmas celebration in Colorado with her extended family: “We just duke it out.”

Truth be told, Kate Hudson cannot wait to celebrate the season. 

While the actress is hard at work releasing her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the 43-year-old will soon trade Hollywood red carpets for a Colorado cabin over the holiday break. 

"We like a very snowy Christmas and we go home every year," Kate told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Good, bad and the ugly, we get in that cabin and we just duke it out."

Wait a second. Perhaps it's not a holly, jolly holiday after all?

"We play those games," Kate teased. "We get in those fights. We make up. We laugh. We get drunk. We do probably what every family does over the holidays. We get stressed out the night before Christmas. We stay up until 4 in the morning putting things together for the kids. We enjoy each other."

And while there could be some innocent drama that plays out in the mountains of Colorado, Kate wouldn't have it any other way.

"I feel very blessed that I have a family where it's so important for us to be together during that time," she said. "I get excited."

Speaking of together, Kate was able to make her latest movie a family affair. While filming scenes for Glass Onion, Kate's children including 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with fiancé Danny Fujikawa were able to visit Mom on set.

"It was really fun actually because we all have kids and we all brought our families," she said when discussing the cast that also includes Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn. "It was summer so the kids had each other. It was like our little community."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters for one week only starting Nov. 23 before streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.

