Love Island U.K.’s Gemma and Luca Break Up

Love off the island has ended for Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.
Three months after the finale of Love Island U.K., Gemma and Luca have gone their separate ways, according to a statement Gemma released on her Instagram Stories.
"To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship," she wrote Nov. 16. "It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."
The 19-year-old concluded the post saying, "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem."
Luca released his own statement the same day to his Instagram Stories. "Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup," he wrote. "I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways."
He also confirmed they "will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her."
The pair first got together on season eight of the British reality show, which wrapped up filming in August 2022. After the season ended, the 23-year-old officially asked Gemma to be his girlfriend once they had returned home.
"Finally official," Gemma wrote on Instagram Aug. 29 with a photo of Luca holding a bouquet of red roses. "Thank you @lucabish for such a special night!"
Earlier this week, Luca graced the red carpet of the TV Choice Awards alone, speaking to On Demand Entertainment about his experience on the show and meeting Gemma.
"You're naive to go in there to think you're going to find love," he explained Nov. 14. "It's called Love Island, but I never went in there thinking I'd meet Gemma. I'd be a liar to say that. I went in there for a good summer and to have a good time and on top of it all I've met a girl I couldn't ask anymore from."
And back in October, Gemma spoke to Daily Mail about her relationship with Luca and how well he fit into her family at the time.
"Luca fits in quite well and he gets on with my siblings, my mum and my dad as well," Gemma shared. "His family are lovely too. I get on with all of them really well and have a good relationship with his sister. In terms of my relationship and Luca—it's all going really well. Luckily, we're able to spend time together so the relationship is going really well and it's all positive."
It seems the tides have turned for these Islanders since then.