Love Island U.K.’s Gemma and Luca Break Up

Love off the island has ended for Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Three months after the finale of Love Island U.K., Gemma and Luca have gone their separate ways, according to a statement Gemma released on her Instagram Stories.

"To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship," she wrote Nov. 16. "It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."

The 19-year-old concluded the post saying, "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem."

Luca released his own statement the same day to his Instagram Stories. "Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup," he wrote. "I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways."