Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

This angel is now mom to two under two.

Romee Strijd, 27, and her fiancé, Laurens van Leeuwen, 32, have welcomed their second child, a girl named June van Leeuwen on Nov. 11. The new addition joins big sister Mint van Leeuwen, 23 months, to make a family of four.

The former Victoria's Secret model posted a series of six adorable snaps of her new baby and her family, captioning the Nov. 16 Instagram, "June van Leeuwen 11-11-'22." In the first photo, baby June is sleeping in a mauve onesie and hat.

In other pics, Mint leans over the basinet to kiss the baby and sits next to June handing her a pacifier. Two photos reveal dad bonding with his new daughter and the family of four hanging out at home, while the last is a photo of Romee holding her newest child.

Several Victoria's Secret models commented on her new arrival. "Congrats beautiful mama," Alessandra Ambrosio wrote, while Taylor Hill gushed "I'M SO EXCITED!!!!! I can't wait to squish them," and Lily Aldridge wrote, "Sweetest!!! Congratulations."