Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reveals He Left Show

Watch : "Blue's Clues" Host Steve Burns Explains "Abrupt" Exit From Show

Steve Burns is solving the puzzle behind his departure from Blue's Clues.

The former host finally why he abruptly left the Nickelodeon show in 2002, when viewers were told that his character was heading off to college. Though fans raised their own speculations, Steve set the record straight by saying the decision came down to age.

He told Variety that it was simply his time. He was almost 30 years old and didn't want to wear a wig on TV as he had begun to lose hair.

Walking away from Blue's Clues, prompted Steve to reflect on his time filming the kid's show.

"I didn't know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America," he said in the interview published Nov. 16. "I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show. It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible."