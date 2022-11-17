Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloe's Baby Boy Was Still Unnamed After Coming Home From the Hospital

The mystery surrounding Khloe Kardashian's son's name continues.
Kim Kardashian was seen asking her sister for an update in a preview for the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "What are we gonna name him?" the SKIMS founder inquired about Khloe and Tristan Thompson's baby boy. "That's what I need to know."
While the teaser didn't show Khloe's answer, the Good American mogul, who also shares daughter True, 4, with Tristan, previously hinted that her son's name was "going to start with a T."
She said in the season two premiere, which aired Sept. 22, "That's really the only names I've been looking at."
In July, a rep for Khloe confirmed to E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA player were expecting their second child together via surrogacy. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep noted in a statement. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
In August, the duo confirmed that they had welcomed their son, who was born July 28. Khloe and Tristan did not announce their son's name, however.
Khloe later shared insight into her surrogacy journey on Hulu's The Kardashians, in which she detailed her romantic fallout with Tristan following his December paternity suit drama.
For those who need a refresher, Maralee Nichols said in a December paternity suit that Tristan fathered her newborn son Theo, who is now 11 months old. Tristan, who had rekindled a relationship with Khloe prior to Maralee's filing, went on to confirm that he was Theo's father. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on his Instagram Story Jan. 3. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
Though Khloe called it "the strangest, most f--ked up situation," she was ultimately thrilled when her baby boy was born. "Now that my son is here, I get to move on," she said. "I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."
New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.