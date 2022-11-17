Jana Kramer Clarifies the Truth About Her Chris Evans Breakup

Watch : Jana Kramer DATED Chris Evans and Tells Why Things Ended

Jana Kramer is backtracking on her bathroom story.

After retelling an embarrassing story about her last date with Chris Evans on her podcast, the 38-year-old clarified that her mortifying moment had nothing to do with the end of their split. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories slammed the headlines for jumping to conclusions, insisting the actor "didn't ghost me because of that."

"First of all, he didn't ghost me. We just stopped talking," she explained on Nov. 15, per Page Six. "And it wasn't because of that. Like, I was just saying an embarrassing moment."

She continued, "Can we all just like, laugh at ourselves? It's so silly."

On the Nov. 14 episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Jana revealed that she "went on a few dates" with Chris—who was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022—over 10 years ago.

"He wasn't Captain America, but he was like the heartthrob, cutie," she recalled. "I can't remember how many dates it was. I just remember the last date."