Kristin Cavallari Shares Glimpse Inside Tennessee Home She Purchased After Jay Cutler Breakup

Kristin Cavallari is living life in the country.
The reality star shared details on her 28-acre Franklin, Tenn. home during the cover shoot for MyDomaine's latest digital issue, The Entertaining Issue. "To be able to come home to this environment is so nice for me," Kristin told the outlet. "I can't say enough good things about Tennessee. It's very grounding for me and I feel so at ease here. This is home as far as I can see into the future."
Kristin, who purchased the three-story, five-bedroom farmhouse after her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020, expressed how she feels to have her three kids—Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, who she shares with the retired NFL player—grow up in the country.
"To have bees and honey and a chicken coop makes me so happy," the 35-year-old explained. "Plus, teaching your kids life skills like that is neat. For my kids to be able to go out to our coop and get eggs is a really cool way to grow up—and very different than how I grew up."
"I feel very lucky," Kristin continued. "They are outside playing all day, it's almost like an old-school way of raising kids."
So how did the Uncommon James founder know this property was her forever home? Well, after she saw the house in April 2020, she had a crystal clear vision.
"I walked in and knew immediately that it was my house," Kristin shared. "It was the energy more than anything, it's like it was calling my name. To this day, I thank my lucky stars that it all worked out. Honestly, it was like everything just aligned for me."
However, viewers may not get a glimpse into Kristin's Tennessee life on their televisions anytime soon, because the Laguna Beach alum says it's a no from her when it comes to reality TV.
"I'm not going back to reality," Kristin confessed. "There's no way. I have worked in entertainment for so long, and there's a level of stress that comes with it that's not conducive to my life right now. If tomorrow no one knew who I was and that all went away, I would be perfectly okay with that. I really mean it."