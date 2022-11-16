Kristin Cavallari Shares Glimpse Inside Tennessee Home She Purchased After Jay Cutler Breakup

Watch : Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD

Kristin Cavallari is living life in the country.

The reality star shared details on her 28-acre Franklin, Tenn. home during the cover shoot for MyDomaine's latest digital issue, The Entertaining Issue. "To be able to come home to this environment is so nice for me," Kristin told the outlet. "I can't say enough good things about Tennessee. It's very grounding for me and I feel so at ease here. This is home as far as I can see into the future."

Kristin, who purchased the three-story, five-bedroom farmhouse after her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020, expressed how she feels to have her three kids—Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, who she shares with the retired NFL player—grow up in the country.

"To have bees and honey and a chicken coop makes me so happy," the 35-year-old explained. "Plus, teaching your kids life skills like that is neat. For my kids to be able to go out to our coop and get eggs is a really cool way to grow up—and very different than how I grew up."