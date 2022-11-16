Recording Artist-Director Kameko Tarnez on His $30 Million Film and New Docuseries Deal

Ad

Kameko Tarnez is an international recording artist that many are familiar with because of his magical voice, striking looks and breathtaking stage presence. However, after much success and a clear path to superstardom, Kameko decided to leave the music industry and redirect his energy behind the scenes.

While on hiatus, he wrote his first novel and developed multiple screenplays. During this time Kameko and his investment partners also produced several successful independent films and are currently producing a $30 million per film Egyptian trilogy titled Protector of the Gods.

The upcoming trilogy was coined by GQ magazine as "Hollywood's First All-Black Egypt Film" because it will be the first time that the leading roles of the kings, queens and gods will be played by black actors and actresses. The film will take us on an afro-futuristic journey following three of Egypt's most powerful female pharaohs—Hatshepsut in Volume 1, Nefertiti in Volume 2, and Cleopatra in Volume 3—as they fight to save the royal bloodline and preserve the sacred knowledge of the gods they praise.