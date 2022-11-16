Pete Davidson's Mom Shares Sweet Childhood Photos in Honor of His 29th Birthday

Pete Davidson's mom is celebrating his birthday by taking things way back.
In honor of the Saturday Night Live alum's 29th birthday, his mom Amy posted a tribute to social media full of sweet photos from the comedian's childhood.
"Happiest birthday to you Peter!" Amy wrote in a Nov. 16 Instagram post. "We love you and you have made us laugh since the day you were born! Have the best day!!"
The carousel of snaps see Pete messing around with a guitar and riding a wagon with a friend. One snap also features a sweet holiday portrait of him and sister, Casey, as kids where she has her arm wrapped around him.
Casey reshared the same snap on her own Instagram Stories writing, "when Amy asks us to pose for the Christmas card shot."
And Pete has a lot to celebrate this year.
In September, he starred in the Peacock rom-com Meet Cute alongside Kaley Cuoco.
And he's currently working on his second project based on his life, having previously co-written in starred in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island. He'll reunite with Peacock for his new series, Bupkis, which is "heightened, fictionalized version" of Pete's life, which also stars Joe Pesci and Edie Falco.
But as he celebrates another year older, Pete is also celebrating a new woman in his life as he's been recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski, with an insider telling E! News on Nov. 15 that they have "gone on a few dates" together in New York City.
They shared that the pair, who have known each other for years, recently became reacquainted after "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."
"Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with," the source also noted, "Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now."