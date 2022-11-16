Pete Davidson's Mom Shares Sweet Childhood Photos in Honor of His 29th Birthday

Watch : Pete Davidson's Family Celebrates His 29th Birthday

Pete Davidson's mom is celebrating his birthday by taking things way back.

In honor of the Saturday Night Live alum's 29th birthday, his mom Amy posted a tribute to social media full of sweet photos from the comedian's childhood.

"Happiest birthday to you Peter!" Amy wrote in a Nov. 16 Instagram post. "We love you and you have made us laugh since the day you were born! Have the best day!!"

The carousel of snaps see Pete messing around with a guitar and riding a wagon with a friend. One snap also features a sweet holiday portrait of him and sister, Casey, as kids where she has her arm wrapped around him.

Casey reshared the same snap on her own Instagram Stories writing, "when Amy asks us to pose for the Christmas card shot."

And Pete has a lot to celebrate this year.