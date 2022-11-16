Jeffrey Dean Morgan Defends Wife Hilarie Burton After She Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure

Watch : JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is showing support for his wife.

The actor came to Hilarie Burton's side after Hilarie took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Candace Cameron Bure saying the Great American Family network "will keep traditional marriage at the core" during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

In response the comments from Candace, who is also a chief creative officer of the network, Hilarie wrote on Twitter Nov. 14, "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

The following day, Jeffrey chimed in with his own thoughts.

"How'd I miss this twit?!," he wrote under Hilarie's tweet Nov. 15. "Who the f--k is this person? Hey Hil? You're awesome. We lucky to have ya. X."

In a follow-up tweet, The Walking Dead star added, "'Make your money honey.' Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing."