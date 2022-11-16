Jeffrey Dean Morgan Defends Wife Hilarie Burton After She Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is showing support for his wife.
The actor came to Hilarie Burton's side after Hilarie took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Candace Cameron Bure saying the Great American Family network "will keep traditional marriage at the core" during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.
In response the comments from Candace, who is also a chief creative officer of the network, Hilarie wrote on Twitter Nov. 14, "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."
The following day, Jeffrey chimed in with his own thoughts.
"How'd I miss this twit?!," he wrote under Hilarie's tweet Nov. 15. "Who the f--k is this person? Hey Hil? You're awesome. We lucky to have ya. X."
In a follow-up tweet, The Walking Dead star added, "'Make your money honey.' Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing."
Candace's comments also drew ire from JoJo Siwa, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The former Nickelodeon star—who also feuded with Candace earlier this year noted in a Nov. 15 post to Instagram, "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
Amid the backlash, the Full House alum spoke out about the comments she made, sharing in a statement to E! News, "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."
"To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you," Candace continued in the Nov. 16 statement. "I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support."
She added, "I've never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling."