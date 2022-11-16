Hear Laverne Cox Discuss the Struggles of Dating as a Trans Woman With Angelica Ross

The world of online dating can be a difficult place to navigate.
That's something actresses Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross have learned over the years. The two sit down to discuss their scariest dating experiences as transgender women in this sneak peek at the Nov. 16 episode of E!'s If We're Being Honest.
Laverne begins by recalling the time a man questioned her gender identity during a walk in the park with a friend. "My friend says, 'F you,' and he had one of those folding chairs and he goes after my friend," the Inventing Anna star said of the scary incident. "My friend's instinct was to get in between me and the person so that the guy wouldn't come after me."
Luckily, Laverne said the fight was "over as fast as it started," but the reason why it happened is what surprised her the most. "He was checking things out, wasn't sure if it was okay for him to be attracted to me, in his mind," she continued. "And so, that's why he needed to confirm guy or girl."
Unfortunately, alarming encounters like Laverne's are common for trans women, especially when it comes to dating apps.
"They get upset that they've matched with us instead of just being like, 'Oh, I'm not interested. Un-match,'" the 50-year-old noted. "They flag our profiles, and then so many men flag our profiles, and our accounts are deleted. And they're like, ‘You're doing something crazy,' and it's just, 'No. I'm just being trans on a dating app.'"
But having your account deleted is nothing compared to Angelica's worst dating app interaction. "I literally had a man threaten to shoot me," the Pose alum shared. "He threatened to shoot me like from L.A. to San Francisco."
"Because he matched with you on a dating app?" Laverne asked, to which Angelica responded, "Yeah, and because I called him out for being ignorant."
Laverne wrapped up the emotional conversation by giving trans women some dating app advice, stating, "You really just have to un-match and delete and move on."
Check out the clip above and hear Laverne and Angelica's full conversation on the new episode of If We're Being Honest tonight at 10 p.m. on E!.