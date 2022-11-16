Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Love is in the air for Rumer Willis.
The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
For the fall outing, the Dancing With The Stars champ—who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—donned a chic cropped black sweater, wide-legged black pants, and sunglasses. Her musician boyfriend kept things casual wearing a burnt orange coat over a denim shirt with dark jeans, rounding the look out with a pair of sunglasses.
In the photos, the pair smile at the camera, with Rumer's dog Dolores at their feet, with other pics featuring the pair sharing a kiss and Rumer leaning in to peck her boyfriend on the cheek.
While it isn't clear how long The House Bunny star and the musician have been dating, he did share a sweet Instagram post in honor of Rumer's birthday in August.
"In the short time we've been together you have filled my life with joy and peace," he captioned the photo of the two of them at a Rolling Stones concert in London. "Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you, you're a magical human. I'm so glad you came into my life."
And earlier this year, Rumer paid tribute to Derek and his band on Instagram, further hinting at their romance.
"@derekrichardthomas and @thehailmaries are the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever) and tonight I had the pleasure of getting to sing a few tunes with them," she wrote on May 27. "Follow them, they have more shows coming up in la and are opening up for The Rolling Stones soon. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did."