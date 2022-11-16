See Sydney Sweeney’s Daring Red Carpet Look With Armor Breastplate

Oh behave!
GQ may have been celebrating its 2022 Men of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 16, but on the red carpet, all eyes were on one woman: Sydney Sweeney. The actress turned out a fierce, futuristic moment wearing a black turtleneck ensemble from LaQuan Smith's spring/summer 2023 collection featuring long sleeves, maxi skirt and daring front cut-out. Looking like a modern fembot, she also wore a tough metallic breastplate that resembled amor.
For glam, Sydney swept up her strawberry blonde locks into a chic updo, with a piece left loose up front, and added a sharp black cat-eye eye and nude lip.
The badass outfit was a complete 180 from the soft ballet-inspired look Sydney wore to the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month. For the star-studded event in Los Angeles, the Euphoria star donned a pastel pink Giambattista Valli minidress that consisted of a plunging neckline, exaggerated sleeves made of tulle peonies and a ruffled skirt, reminiscent of a ballerina's tutu. She accessorized with matching pink tights and sparkly silver platform heels.
Perhaps Sydney's latest battle-ready red carpet look was inspired by her next onscreen gig: the highly anticipated Barbarella reboot. Last month, the 25-year-old confirmed she would be slipping into the iconic vinyl space suits of the title character just as Jane Fonda famously did in the 1968 original film, now considered a cult classic. Sydney announced the news Instagram by sharing throwback poster of the sci-fi vixen with the caption, "time to save the universe."
Sydney previously admitted that following in Jane's famous footsteps is a daunting task, but said she's excited to introduce her sexy space heroine to a whole audience.
"I mean, Jane Fonda, she created such an incredible, iconic character," she told the Associated Press in October. "And I want to, hopefully, just fill those shoes and give more to a whole new generation—her outfits, sci-fi, the fun of the story."
The White Lotus star added, "So I'm looking forward to it."