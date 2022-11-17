Holiday Gifts for Grandparents: Binoculars, Photo Frames, Google Chromecast & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Grandparents! There's so much to say about them. For those who are fortunate enough to continue to have them in their lives, grandparents can be a loving, nurturing, and occasionally embarrassing presence, one that offers a relationship unlike any other.

Sure, they might be obsessed with talking about one weird thing you did as a baby, or keeping your 7th grade school photo framed in your living room, but they're your grandparents. They're quirky. They love you. Sometimes they stuff cash into your pockets, and sometimes they guilt you a little for not calling more often, but they're your grandparents.

And you're a grownup now! So how do you return years of being showered with affection, silly jokes, and off-kilter stories about the relatives that came before you? Presents, of course. Not just any presents, though: Good ones.

We're talking military-grade binoculars. We're talking hand lotions that didn't come from the drugstore. We're talking gadgets to make their lives a little better and are easy to figure out, so they won't get frustrated and try to give them back.

We've put together this list of 15 holiday gifts for grandparents that they'll love as much as you.