Holiday Gifts for Grandparents: Binoculars, Photo Frames, Google Chromecast & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Grandparents! There's so much to say about them. For those who are fortunate enough to continue to have them in their lives, grandparents can be a loving, nurturing, and occasionally embarrassing presence, one that offers a relationship unlike any other.
Sure, they might be obsessed with talking about one weird thing you did as a baby, or keeping your 7th grade school photo framed in your living room, but they're your grandparents. They're quirky. They love you. Sometimes they stuff cash into your pockets, and sometimes they guilt you a little for not calling more often, but they're your grandparents.
And you're a grownup now! So how do you return years of being showered with affection, silly jokes, and off-kilter stories about the relatives that came before you? Presents, of course. Not just any presents, though: Good ones.
We're talking military-grade binoculars. We're talking hand lotions that didn't come from the drugstore. We're talking gadgets to make their lives a little better and are easy to figure out, so they won't get frustrated and try to give them back.
We've put together this list of 15 holiday gifts for grandparents that they'll love as much as you.
Leveret Men's Flannel Robe Plaid
Everyone loves flannel, but no one takes to big-checked flannel patterns quite like a grandpa. Upgrade his morning routine with this cozy, full-length selection from Leveret.
Genevive Freshwater Pearl Ribbon Dangle Earrings
Sure, grandmothers might be known for their love of vibrant costume jewelry, but that doesn't mean it's all that should be in their collection. This elegant pair of 14K gold-plated sterling silver earrings shows just how much you treasure her.
Retro Wireless Bluetooth Record & CD Player
Grandparents: Not renowned for their tech skills! Inch them closer to this century with this easy-to-use, all-in-one throwback that, miraculously, can spin records, play CDs, and even connect to Bluetooth.
Military HD Zoom Binoculars
For the grandparents firmly committed to analog hobbies: This rad pair of binoculars to replace the pair they've relied on since the '60s.
SMEG Electric Kettle
Add a dash of retro-inspired flair to their kitchen with this thoroughly modern electric kettle from SMEG.
No. 1 Grandpa Photo Frame Holder
Appeal to grandpa's ego and give your grandparents the only thing they really want — apart from time with you, of course — with this #1 Grandpa photo holder. Photo of you not included.
Brushed Metal I Love Grandma Photo Frame
See above — Wouldn't want to leave Grandma out!
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Body Lotion
Speaking of grandmothers, treat them to a trendy little upgrade for their purse staple with this "mega-rich" lotion from Peter Thomas Roth.
Indoor Basketball Arcade Game
Ensure your grandparents' house is always the coolest one to visit with this indoor basketball arcade game. Just make sure that they have a basement, first.
SMEG Immersion Blender
For the grandparent who still loves to cook: This high-powered immersion blender from SMEG. It features a throwback-inspired design they'll love, and reduce the amount of time spent standing at the stove.
Google Chromecast & Google TV Set
Everyone deserves to watch today's biggest shows and movies. The thing is, they're not always available on terrestrial cable. Give your grandparents the gift of streaming with Google Chromecast. It'll blow their minds! You may have to set it up for them, but once they've got it? You'll never stop hearing about the Netflix.
Samsung Black Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet
For grandparents who have really taken to the whole technology thing, or were always there, and don't appreciate that stereotype in the first place? The Galaxy Tab S7. It also includes:
64 GB of memory
12.4 inch display screen
Android OS
Magnetized pen with gesture and touch control
Handwriting-to-text conversion
USB-A Charger
Marshall Black Major Iv Headphones
Once they've unlocked the full potential of their record player, TV, or tablet, these high-end (but not complicated!) headphones will give the gift of the other grandparent a pleasant, uninterrupted nap.
D Channel Clock & FM Radio Scanner With Weather Alert
This nifty little device allows the listener to scan and tune in to "local, public safety, and other interesting frequencies," as well as just enjoy the sweet sounds of FM radio (including as a programmable alarm clock). It's about the most "made for grandfathers" gadget I can think of.
Electric Heating Pad
Is it the sexiest present in the world? No. But this large, plush heating pad is practical, thoughtful, and exactly the type of thing they'll use. A gift that's appreciated is really the best one of all.
Looking for the most bang for your buck this holiday season? Here are the best gifts under $25 we recommend for itty-bitty budgets.