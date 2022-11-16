How And Just Like That... Season 2 Is Honoring Charlotte's "First Baby" Elizabeth Taylor

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

Gone, but not forgotten.

It seems that Samantha Jones wasn't the only fan favorite Sex and the City character missing in the sequel series And Just Like That.... During season one of the spinoff, Charlotte's beloved King Charles Spaniel Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent. Instead, Charlotte, played by SATC OG Kristin Davis, was spotted walking a British bulldog, named Richard Burton.

This indicated that Elizabeth Taylor, who was not a puppy during SATC's original episodes, likely passed away between the events of the second Sex and the City film and And Just Like That.... And while it's clear that viewers have seen the last of Elizabeth Taylor, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago revealed that the set for season two—which is currently in production— features a tribute to the popular pet.

In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, the pair shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin chimed in on the sweet snap, noting alongside heart-eye emojis, "My first baby."