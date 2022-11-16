This Is What Brandy Thinks About Daughter Sy'Rai Following in Her Musical Footsteps

Three guesses as to what Brandy Norwood considers her signature spirit. Yep, the Grammy winner is releasing a new line of—what else?—imported brandy with wine label Stella Rosa.
"It tastes great and it's light," the brand ambassador raved to E! News of the sip she helped launch with a bash at The Warwick in West Hollywood Nov. 10. And though she curated her own "B-Rocka" cocktail for the event (featuring the smooth black flavor with lemon juice, simple syrup and muddled blackberries), she's generally more of a purist, admitting, "I like it straight!"
Soon she could be toasting to her daughter's booming music career. Asked what artists she's currently listening to as she works on a forthcoming eighth album, the "Rather Be" artist revealed she's getting a sneak peek at daughter Sy'Rai Smith's tracks. "Her music is fire," Brandy raved of the 20-year-old (dad is producer Big Bert), "and I've just been listening to that and trying to help her decide what songs she should come out with."
"The Boy Is Mine" singer took a break from momager duties to spill to E! News about her own music, working with Mariah Carey and her recent scary health episode.
E! News: Tell us about your new album!
Brandy: Fans are going to be shocked to know what I have up my sleeve. It's not the typical regular R&B Brandy album, I'll just say that.
E!: You recently signed with Motown Records. How does it feel to be working with such an iconic company?
B: It's the label that you always wanted to be signed to and wanted to feel that magic. So to get the opportunity to be with [CEO] Ethiopia [Habtemariam] and the Motown family is amazing.
E!: You recently collaborated with Mariah Carey on "The Roof (When I Feel The Need)", what was that like?
B: I mean, she's Mariah Carey. I was blown away the entire time I was with her. And I learned a lot from her and just how patient she is in the studio. I love that, I'm going to take that with me, because I need a lot of patience in the studio, a lot!
E!: Who would you want to work with next?
B: So many people! And that's kind of the surprise, so I can't really get in too deep.
E!: Your Moesha costar Sheryl Lee Ralph just won her first Emmy!
B: I know! I was so happy for her and to see her accept her award and the way she accepted it, it was monumental. It just gives me so much hope for the future, for her and myself.
E!: Speaking of the future, following your recent health scare, have you made any lifestyle changes?
B: I just think everybody should take care of themselves. Eat right. Drink water. Exercise. You know, keep your mind as positive as possible!