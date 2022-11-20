These Throwback Photos of Beyoncé at the American Music Awards Will Make You Ring the Alarm

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

Let's face it: No one can wear a freakum dress quite like Beyoncé.

Need proof? Look no further than the singer's annual appearances at the American Music Awards in the early aughts. For instance, the "Cuff It" artist—who has earned six nominations for this year's award ceremony—was pretty in pink alongside her Destiny's Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for their joint appearance at the show in 2001.

But that wouldn't be the only time the singer proved that she was that girl. Two years later, Beyoncé attended the big night alongside her younger sister, Solange, and for that occasion, Queen Bey rocked blonde bangs and wore a black minidress.

Fast-forward three years later, and the singer switched things up when she attended the AMAs in a blue full-length mermaid-esque gown. As for the last time she attended the show, in 2008, her looks were ones for the books both on and off stage.