The Truth About Brad Pitt's Relationship With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon

When it comes to romance rumors about Brad Pitt, you may just want to burn after reading.

The Bullet Train star sparked relationship speculation this week when he stepped out with Ines de Ramon, a jewelry professional who split from husband Paul Wesley earlier this year, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. During the outing, the two were spotted chatting with a group of friends, including Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, outside of the Orpheum Theatre.

At one point in the evening, the Oscar winner—who was clad in a gray cardigan over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a brown brimmed hat—had his hands on Ines' shoulders as the two mingled with pals. Meanwhile, Ines was bundled up in a dark jacket, white crop top and leather pants as she stood close to her concert companion.

So, what's their deal? A source exclusively tells E! News that Ines is "a friend of his."