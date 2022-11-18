Inside Josh Turner's King Size Christmas Celebrations in Nashville With His Family

Baby why don't we just celebrate the season?
With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, Josh Turner is already getting in the festive spirit with his wife Jennifer and their four children: Hampton, 16, Colby, 13, Marion, 11, and Samuel, 8.
"They love the Christmas season," Josh told E! News of his boys in an exclusive interview. "They still get just as excited as their momma and I think it rubs off on them."
Every year, his Nashville-based family creates a list of Christmas movies they try to schedule out and watch throughout the season. And in between listening to holiday music from Randy Travis, Michael Bolton and Rod Stewart, Josh makes it a priority to treat his family to a few magical evenings at neighborhood landmarks.
"There are nights where we'll go out to the Opryland Hotel because they have all of the festivities and the lights and everything," he said. "Then there's usually a drive-thru Christmas light show that are becoming popular here lately. We always try to take that in."
And this year, the Turner family is doing something different. Together, they will participate in Josh's King Size Manger Christmas special airing Nov. 18 on UPtv.
Featuring holiday singalongs, family interviews and special guests, Josh promises it's the perfect way to kick off the season.
"Fans get to see my family up there with me singing these Christmas songs," he teased. "Some of the songs I wrote myself, some are standards that I've kind my own stamp on. The whole project has been really special and for UPtv to really jump on board and be willing to broadcast this on their network has just been icing on the cake."
While his kids may be getting older, Josh is thankful to have them participate in such a special moment in his career. And before his kids hit the age where they are too cool to hang out with the parents, Josh will savor all the holiday magic he can.
"We watched the special together as a family the other night and that was pretty fun to be able to sit down, let our hair down and see how we did," Josh said. "It was good to see their reaction and they were laughing at each other and snickering and making fun of one another about how they looked. It was funny."
Josh Turner's King Size Manger Christmas special airs Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. EST on UPtv.