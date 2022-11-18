Inside Josh Turner's King Size Christmas Celebrations in Nashville With His Family

Watch : Josh Turner DOES NOT PLAY When It Comes to Christmas Movie Marathons

Baby why don't we just celebrate the season?

With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, Josh Turner is already getting in the festive spirit with his wife Jennifer and their four children: Hampton, 16, Colby, 13, Marion, 11, and Samuel, 8.

"They love the Christmas season," Josh told E! News of his boys in an exclusive interview. "They still get just as excited as their momma and I think it rubs off on them."

Every year, his Nashville-based family creates a list of Christmas movies they try to schedule out and watch throughout the season. And in between listening to holiday music from Randy Travis, Michael Bolton and Rod Stewart, Josh makes it a priority to treat his family to a few magical evenings at neighborhood landmarks.

"There are nights where we'll go out to the Opryland Hotel because they have all of the festivities and the lights and everything," he said. "Then there's usually a drive-thru Christmas light show that are becoming popular here lately. We always try to take that in."