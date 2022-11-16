Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Update on Sister Tia Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

Watch : Tamera Mowry-Housley on Possible Sister Sister Reboot & Tia Divorce Update

Tamera Mowry-Housley is standing by her twin's side.

A little over a month since Tia Mowry announced her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict, Tamera applauded her sister for being "a strong, strong woman" exclusively on the Nov. 15 episode of E! News.

"I am proud of her for living in her truth," the Twitches actress told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, "and not being afraid to do so."

Tia and Cory—who share kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4—revealed they had called it quits after 14 years of marriage on Oct. 4. According to divorce papers obtained by E! News, Tia listed "irreconcilable differences" are the reason for their split.

As for how Tamera is supporting her sister through the tough time? The 44-year-old said it's all about showing respect for Tia and her voice.

"We are twins, I know a lot of things, but it's not my place to say it all the time," she continued. "So, I remember when it came out. I asked her, I said, 'If someone asks me, do I have the permission to say something, and what would you like me to say?'"