This $23 Four-Piece Handbag Set Has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 44 Colors

YTL Tote Bag 4-Piece Set Reviews

A shopper admitted, "I was apprehensive to get this purchase because it was a lot for a cheap price. I couldn't of been more wrong! The big bag is a good size, although a bit small for traveling. The wallet is good quality and I use the medium purse everyday! I would highly recommend this product. So much for a small price!"

Another person said, "This set it just what I needed. The purses are a great size to swap around and the wallet is a good size. They are great quality and holding up very nicely!"

An Amazon customer shared, "I only needed the bigger bag but am thankful to have the other pieces for times when I need something smaller without have to shop for something. I did order an organizer for the bigger bag, and it worked perfect!!"

Another customer wrote, "I've bought several bags on Amazon and haven't been impressed. The quality of these is compatible to my coach bags. I was amazed. They are beautiful in person!"

"This is bag was perfect for work! Comes with a lot of storage and different compartments so that your bag stays neat and organized. It even comes with a wallet. I am very impressed especially because of the price. I use this wristlet everywhere I go," someone wrote.

"This is such a great bag and makes for an amazing gift too. All four bags that come in one package go so well together and allows a busy mom like me to remain super organized while being stylish. The big bag it self is super sturdy. Honestly I just dump whatever I need for myself or for my toddler in the bag and get around to running errands. The zipper is very smooth and I love that its just one big opening, this allows me to fit any amount of things in there. 100% recommended," a shopper reviewed.

Another person said, "For the price, I did not expect to love this purse! The wallet, purse and crossbody are all well made, beautiful and the purse is spacious! Love it!"

