Let These Iconic Thanksgiving Dinners From TV Make You Hungry

What do you get when you combine the magic of television and Thanksgiving? A mouthwatering experience.

Traditionally, most TV shows commemorate the United States' Turkey Day by whipping up very special episodes, which often include family high jinks, cooking chaos and, you guessed it, a sit down dinner worthy of a Michelin star.

Take Friends, for example. The NBC comedy, which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, had a Thanksgiving episode every season. Meaning, viewers took in 10 Thanksgiving meals perfectly curated by Friends' props department. Yet, one meal stood out among the rest. (For that answer, you'll have to keep reading.)

Gilmore Girls, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as the titular mother-daughter duo, also had its fair share of holiday episodes. In fact, one Thanksgiving episode from season three featured Lorelai and Rory attending not one, not two, not three, but four festive feasts. If that doesn't make you hungry, we don't know what will.