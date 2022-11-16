Why Lily-Rose Depp Won't Be Commenting on Dad Johnny Depp

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Doesn't Watch Her Own Playback Just Like Johnny Depp

Lily-Rose Depp is trying her best to keep her private thoughts to herself.

Regardless of the headlines her parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis make, the 23-year-old believes she deserves to keep some aspects of her life away from the public eye.

"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," Lily-Rose told Elle. "I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody." That could include Johnny's past scandals involving Amber Heard. "I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever," she explained. "I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

She's well on her way. In 2023, the actress will star in HBO's The Idol alongside The Weeknd. In the series, Lily-Rose plays an up-and-coming pop star who becomes entangled with complicated self-help guru Tedros (played by The Weeknd).