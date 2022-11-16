This is One of Winter's Favorite Handbag Trends— Shop the 11 Cutest Ones for as Low as $11

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your winter uniform should be, above all else, cozy. And we're not just talking about your outerwear or boots!
Upgrade your warm winter wardrobe accessories with a faux shearling bag. The trend is already budding into a winter favorite, and you can get ahead of it with these shearling bag finds starting at just $11. We're talking fuzzy baguette bags, shoulder bags and totes at affordable prices!
Keep reading to get the fluffiest accessory of the season.
Combined Shearling-Effect Leather Bag
Mango really popped off with this shearling-effect leather bag. It can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and is one of those pieces you'll turn to almost everyday when accessorizing your outfits.
Faux Shearling Baguette Bag
This faux shearling baguette bag is a cute everyday purse that has enough space for all the essentials. It comes in black and brown, and you should totally snag them both while they're on sale!
Hair Handbag
Have a pretty in pink moment with this fuzzy clutch from Mango. It's the perfect clutch for a winter going-out look. If pink is not you're vibe, it also comes in a neutral tan color that goes with everything!
Shopper
If you're into oversized tote bags, this fuzzy shopper bag from H&M is great for the winter.
Borg Round Grab Bag
This round grab bag comes in a snowy white shearling shade and is currently on sale for just $16. Pair it with your favorite trench coat and trousers for a chic and warm winter look.
Topshop Shannon Faux Shearling Handbag
Another great shearling handbag staple is this cool and trendy style from Topshop. It has the quintessential baguette bag style, but the edgy silver hardware elevates it so you can use it to accessorize all your GNO outfits.
Faux Shearling Trim Grab Bag
I typically go for a shoulder bag over a crossbody, but this faux shearling trim bag is changing my mind, especially since it's only $13.
Urban Revivo Faux Shearling Trim Quilted Bag In Black
Mini bags are so cute and suitable for a night out, and you can add the shearling twist to the look with this trim quilted bag from ASOS. Pair it with an elevated all-black outfit for a coordinated and chic look.
BLOSSOM Beige Mini Rex Shoulder Bag
Looking to splurge a bit on a fuzzy handbag for the winter? This mini shoulder bag is so versatile and neutral that it'll go with anything! Definitely worth the price tag.
Faux Fur Shearling Grab Bag
This shearling grab bag for just $11 is such a cute and trendy piece that you can wear into every season. Pair it with a monochrome blue outfit for a coordinated look or some winter neutrals.
Jill & Ally Faux Shearling Top Handle Bag
This top handle faux shearling bag comes in a sand color and a bright red. They're both on sale for $45, and make for trendy winter accessories that can be worn in more ways than one.
