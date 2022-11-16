This is One of Winter's Favorite Handbag Trends— Shop the 11 Cutest Ones for as Low as $11

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Your winter uniform should be, above all else, cozy. And we're not just talking about your outerwear or boots!

Upgrade your warm winter wardrobe accessories with a faux shearling bag. The trend is already budding into a winter favorite, and you can get ahead of it with these shearling bag finds starting at just $11. We're talking fuzzy baguette bags, shoulder bags and totes at affordable prices!

Keep reading to get the fluffiest accessory of the season.