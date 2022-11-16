Is Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Below Deck? He Says...

Could Captain Lee Rosbach's final voyage be on the horizon?
The longtime Below Deck star worried fans in the Bravo series' season 10 trailer, seemingly making an announcement to the crew about his future as boss on the hit reality show.
"You will see me do something that you've never seen me do in the past," Lee exclusively teased of his big news during an exclusive interview with E! News, adding, "not in my private life or my yachting life have I ever done this before."
The Bravolebrity admitted he does have an undisclosed "issue," making this season's charters particularly difficult. But that doesn't mean Lee is giving up the captain's chair so easily.
"I think everybody knows how I feel about issues when they arise," he shared. "You take them head-on, you deal with it and you get it done."
While Lee calls his upcoming announcement "one of the biggest moments in Below Deck history," fans shouldn't worry about him leaving the beloved franchise any time soon.
"I think retirement is highly overrated," he revealed. "You can only go fishing so much, you can only play so much golf. I think people have to stay productive, otherwise they might as well start getting out the shovel."
Regardless, Lee said he hasn't grown tired of the Below Deck experience even after nearly a decade.
"I'm still having fun," he continued. "I look forward to every season. I always said when it stops being fun or everyone gets tired of looking at me, then I'll step away. But until one of those two things happen, I don't see myself going anywhere."
Another shocking moment teased in the season 10 preview shows the crew dealing with an onboard fire, something Lee says was very serious.
"There is no time on board that you have a fire and you shouldn't be concerned ever," he said. "Google 'yacht fires' on YouTube and you'll see how fast it goes from zero to 100 miles an hour. You take every one seriously."
In addition to drama and danger, fans can expect the show's usual crop of wild guests per usual. One of the rowdiest groups according to Lee is a bevy of female BFFs looking to let loose from their high-stress jobs.
"I joined them for dinner and let's say it was one of the most unique dinners that I've ever had in my 10 years on Below Deck, without a doubt," he teased with a laugh. "Definitely my most memorable."
Below Deck returns Monday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to meet the season 10 crew.
